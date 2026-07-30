Axmen Get Bested on the Road, But Still Claim Home Field Advantage for Upcoming Semifinal

Published on July 29, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton kept its playoff hopes alive with a 10-5 victory over Kingsport on Wednesday night. However, with Johnson City's loss, the Axmen claimed home field advantage for the upcoming West Division final. The only question mark now for Friday is who the Axmen will be hosting.

Elizabethton used a huge four-run fourth inning to surge ahead, 6-2, over the Axmen and after that never looked back.

The pitching for the River Riders was on point all night long, holding Kingsport to just five hits. Brady Richardson gave up the first two runs of the game but limited the Axmen otherwise in his three innings of work.

After Richardson, Turner Sparks entered the game and held Kingsport scoreless for two more innings. Sparks was the only pitcher to not surrender a run for Elizabethton, eventually earning the victory.

Jackson Reardon and JT Darden extended the E-Town lead in the sixth with RBI singles, making the score 8-2.

Connor Fuhrer tossed the seventh and eighth and they only surrendered one run between the two of them due to a wild pitch that followed a string of walks.

Reardon once again came through, this time with a two-run single that gave Elizabethton a 10-3 lead.

Campbell Cassidy and Cole ReSue then finished the job for Elizabethton, each surrendering one run.

The Elizabethton win keeps hopes alive for the River Riders, who need a win in the rubber match tomorrow night, as well as a Johnson City loss.

Meanwhile, the Axmen will look ahead to Friday after securing home field advantage for the big semifinal.







Appalachian League Stories from July 29, 2026

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