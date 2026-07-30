Elizabethton Defeats Kingsport, Stays Alive in Playoff Race

Published on July 29, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders never trailed in a comfortable 10-5 victory at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday night. With the win, alongside a loss from Johnson City, Elizabethton keeps their playoff hopes alive.

How it Happened:

The River Riders scored first in the second. Eli Evans smashed a leadoff solo homer, and Bo Strickland got an RBI off a fielder's choice for an early 2-0 lead.

That score was not sustained for long. Trey Jozwiakowski roped a two-run double to knot things up at 2-2 through three innings.

Then, Elizabethton built up a lead in the fourth that Kingsport could not make up. Austin Rose got an RBI off a bases loaded walk, Evans notched a two-run single, and Jackson Reardon got hit by a pitch with the bases juiced. The 6-2 lead for the River Riders held until the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Reardon smoked an RBI single to left. JT Darden followed him up with an RBI single to right. The lead grew to 8-2 for Elizabethton.

Kingsport did end their scoring drought in the seventh. Tegan Begley scored after a wild pitch by Connor Fuhrer. However, the River Riders would immediately respond later in the inning. Reardon earned his third and fourth RBI with a two-RBI double.

BJ Gibson and Brock Silvers both added sacrifice fly RBIs, Gibson in the eighth and Silvers in the ninth, for Kingsport. That was nowhere near enough for a comeback, as the win combined with the Doughboys' 11-1 mercy-rule loss ensured that the River Riders postseason hopes remained alive.

Game Notes:

The Axmen still clinched the top seed in the West Division with Johnson City's loss.

Reardon and Evans both stood out, Reardon had four RBIs, while Evans had three RBIs.

Brady Richardson was solid as Elizabethton's starter with a five-to-two strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The River Riders used five pitchers in the clutch triumph.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (23-22) has to defeat Kingsport (25-21), and the Doughboys must lose for the River Riders to make the playoffs. First pitch for their next game is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 29, 2026

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