Cash Has Night to Remember as Flyboys Dominate Doughboys to Close out Home Schedule

Published on July 29, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Greeneville ended its home season in style, mercy-ruling the visiting Doughboys, 11-1, in seven innings on Wednesday night.

Matthew Cash was the ultimate utility player for the Flyboys, playing every position on the field throughout the game while making an impact on both sides of the ball. The renaissance man showcased his versatility one final time at home, helping Greeneville close out its season at Pioneer Park with a dominant performance.

Kirksey took the mound for his final start of the season and immediately faced early pressure from Johnson City. After allowing two runners to reach base within the first three batters, Kirksey settled in and forced weak contact from the Doughboys to keep the game scoreless. The veteran presence on the mound helped set the tone for Greeneville's final home victory.

The Flyboys struck first in the bottom of the first inning after Cash singled to start a rally. Cash advanced to second on a balk, stole third base and later came around to score after Owen ten Oever drew a walk and Olin Ward delivered a sacrifice bunt, giving Greeneville an early 1-0 advantage.

Greeneville continued to build momentum in the second inning. Amari Jefferson drew a walk, stole second base and moved to third after a passed ball. Following a throwing error from Johnson City, Jefferson crossed the plate to extend the Flyboys' lead to 2-0.

The game quickly shifted in Greeneville's favor in the third inning as the Flyboys erupted for seven runs, sending 13 batters to the plate. Cash started the rally with a leadoff walk before ten Oever followed with a single. Ruben Zuany opened the scoring barrage with an RBI single, and Nolan Behm added another run with a base hit to left field.

Jackson Berry continued the offensive attack with an RBI single before stealing second base to put runners in scoring position. Shortstop Gabe Gray delivered the biggest blow of the inning, driving in two runs with a single to extend the lead. After Deacon Nelson drew a walk, Cash returned to the plate and lined an RBI double to center field. A wild pitch later brought home Nelson, completing the seven-run explosion and giving Greeneville a commanding 9-0 lead.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Flyboys added two more runs in the fifth. Jefferson reached base and advanced to third before Gray brought him home with an RBI single. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases, and while ten Oever grounded into a double play, another run crossed the plate to push the lead to 11-0.

With the game firmly in hand, Greeneville turned to its bullpen and continued rotating players defensively. Matthew Kerrigan tossed a scoreless sixth inning, striking out one and allowing just one baserunner. Cash then took over on the mound in the seventh inning and worked through a bases-loaded jam after Johnson City threatened with multiple walks and a hit-by-pitch.

The Doughboys avoided the shutout when designated hitter Kenyon Hughes Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk, but Cash finished the job by retiring Eli Thurmond on a flyout to center field. The final out secured Greeneville's 11-1 victory and gave the Flyboys a memorable ending to their final home game of the season.

Up Next:

Greeneville now turns its attention to the final stretch of the season with an opportunity to play spoiler against Johnson City. With a Flyboys victory combined with a Kingsport loss, Greeneville can eliminate the Doughboys from postseason contention and shake up the Appalachian League West playoff picture. The Flyboys will look to carry the momentum from their dominant home finale into their final games of the season as they look to end the year on a high note.







Appalachian League Stories from July 29, 2026

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