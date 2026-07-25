Kingsport Drops Sixth Contest in a Row Amid Tight Playoff Race

Published on July 24, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Axmen dropped their sixth straight game, this time to division rival Greeneville, 8-8, in sudden death Friday night. Kingsport showed grit and determination, but fell 90 feet short of bringing home the victory.

Kingsport had the bases loaded in the tiebreaker inning with two outs and Trey Jozwiakowski up at the plate. Jozwiakowski had one hit to his name prior to the at-bat. The Axmen were in the midst of trying to break a five-game losing streak, and had already managed to put together a late comeback, scoring three in the ninth.

Jameson Napper pinch ran to begin the tiebreaker inning with Carter Geffre drawing a walk to put runners on first and third.

Easton Beach then flew out giving Josh Jeffcoat his first out. However, the fly ball was far enough back for Napper to tag from second to third. With runners on the corners the batter was Colin Sullivan. To prevent the tying run from crossing on a ground ball the infield came which allowed Geffre to steal second base.

Now with two in scoring position Jeffcoat struck out Sullivan securing the second out and inching closer to the win. Antonio Fawcett was the next batter. Fawcett worked the count and drew a walk to load the bases.

That is when Jozwiakowski stepped in. Jozwiakowski wasted no time in attacking a Jeffcoat offering, grounding the first pitch he saw to the left side. The high chopper found the glove of Levi Pinder who raced across third base to retire the final out of the ballgame with a force out at the bag.

Kingsport ultimately fell short, and while the losing streak continues, they are not finished just yet. With Johnson City's loss, the Axmen are still tied for first place, but Elizabethton and Greeneville are right behind them.

Up next, the Axmen need a win in the series against Greeneville before their final showdown with Elizabethton next week.

By Thomas Howlett







Appalachian League Stories from July 24, 2026

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