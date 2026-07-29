Eisfelder's Power Display Leads the Way as Doughboys Take Down Flyboys

Published on July 29, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Johnson City run-ruled the Flyboys as they knocked in 16 runs on 14 hits for a mighty 16-4 victory in seven innings on Tuesday night.

Greeneville surrendered four runs in the top of the first inning after designated hitter Kenyon Hughes Jr. reached base by way of an error and two more Doughboys reached base, loading the bases with no outs. After one out was recorded, two more baserunners were walked in for a 2-0 lead, and then catcher Anthony Temesvary smacked a two-run single to make it 4-0.

The Doughboys then tacked on three more runs in the top of the second thanks to a flurry of Johnson City walks and hits, making it a 7-0 ballgame.

The one inning the Doughboys were held scoreless was the top of the third, and in the bottom frame, Greeneville struck. It wasn't much, but it was honest work for the Flyboys as four singles were hit in the inning.

But in the top of the fourth, Johnson City delivered the knockout blow. After two early outs were recorded by Greeneville pitcher Owen Shinada, the inning unraveled. Three doubles, a hit by pitch and a walk all added up to make it a 12-1 game. But right as Shinada thought it was over, Hughes Jr. singled, making it 13-1.

Greeneville was not able to respond in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the Doughboys tacked on one more run in the top of the fifth after left fielder Nathan Eisfelder launched his league-leading 10th home run of the season into left field.

The Flyboys were able to respond with three runs of their own after third baseman Mark Sackermann walked, shortstop Gabe Gray recorded his second single of the night and catcher Matthew Cash singled, making it 14-2.

Right after that, designated hitter Owen ten Oever delivered a single, scoring Gray, while a throwing error by right fielder Jackson Geiger allowed Cash to come around and score, making it 14-4.

The Doughboys continued to pile on late as Eisfelder delivered an RBI double in the sixth inning before Geiger added a solo home run in the seventh to extend the lead to 16-4.

Greeneville struggled to find answers at the plate, recording only two hits after the fourth inning as Johnson City's pitching staff kept the Flyboys quiet down the stretch.

The Flyboys were unable to mount a comeback in the final innings as Johnson City closed out the victory, keeping their postseason hopes alive while Greeneville continues to fight through the final stretch of the season.

Up Next:

Greeneville will face Johnson City one more time at home this season for the home finale on Fan Appreciation Night Wednesday, with first pitch set 7 p.m. After that, the Flyboys will end the regular season on the road against the Doughboys in Johnson City on July 30.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 29, 2026

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