Greeneville Eliminated from Playoff Race After Dropping Final Sunday Matchup to Kingsport

Published on July 26, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Axmen claimed the season series over the Greeneville Flyboys, defeating Greeneville 10-7 in the final seven-inning Sunday game of the season.

The Flyboys were unable to capitalize on runners in scoring position in the first inning, while the Axmen took advantage of three singles and a double in the bottom half to grab an early 2-0 lead.

Greeneville responded with four runs in the top of the second. Right fielder Amari Jefferson singled before shortstop Bryson Boyd and designated hitter Nelson Grajales-Vazquez worked walks. Second baseman Gabe Gray tied the game with one swing, driving in two runs with a double.

The Flyboys added two more runs as center fielder Matthew Kerrigan brought one home with a sacrifice fly before left fielder Deacon Nelson reached on a fielder's choice to give Greeneville a 4-2 lead. Kingsport answered with two outs in the bottom of the inning when catcher Cash Williams doubled home designated hitter Seth Farni, who had walked, tying the game at four.

Kingsport blew the game open in the bottom of the third.

After loading the bases with a single and two walks, shortstop Easton Beach drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Axmen a 5-4 lead. Another bases-loaded walk to second baseman Trey Jozwiakowski forced home another run before Farni delivered a two-run single. Right fielder Jacob Parr added an RBI single later in the inning as Kingsport sent 11 batters to the plate and built a 9-4 advantage.

Greeneville got one run back in the fourth after third baseman Nolan Behm drove home Kerrigan on a fielder's choice to make it 9-5.

The Flyboys were held scoreless in the fifth before making one last push in the sixth. Nelson singled to open the inning before catcher Owen ten Oever doubled home a run. Behm followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 9-7.

Kingsport answered in the bottom half when center fielder Antonio Fawcett drove in first baseman Brock Silvers with a groundout after Silvers walked and Beach singled and stole second, extending the lead back to three.

Greeneville went down in order in the seventh as Kingsport secured the 10-7 victory and claimed the season series.

With the loss, the Flyboys were eliminated from playoff contention, ending the club's two-year playoff streak.

Up Next:

Greeneville opens a three-game series against the Johnson City Doughboys, with the first two games at home before closing out the regular season on the road.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 26, 2026

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