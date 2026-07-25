Flyboys Survive Late Rally with Thrilling Extra-Inning Win over Axmen

Published on July 24, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Greeneville took the game in an extra-inning thriller, as the Flyboys outlasted the visiting Kingsport Axmen on Friday night.

Jaden Hill got the start for Greeneville, striking out five while allowing four hits and one earned run over five innings, adding another strong outing to his season.

The Flyboys struck first in the bottom of the first after four consecutive singles from first baseman Matthew Cash, designated hitter Owen ten Oever, third baseman Levi Pinder and right fielder Olin Ward gave Greeneville an early 2-0 lead.

Greeneville added two more runs in the third. Cash singled once again before ten Oever walked. Cash later stole third, but a throwing error by catcher Cash Williams allowed him to score for his 14th stolen base of the season. After Pinder's groundout moved ten Oever to third, Ward collected his second RBI single of the night to extend the lead to 4-0.

Kingsport got on the board in the fourth after a leadoff walk and three singles plated Seth Farni.

The Axmen chipped away in the sixth inning when first baseman Carter Geffre delivered an RBI single before a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Hudson Johnson allowed two more runs to score, cutting Greeneville's lead to 5-4.

The Flyboys answered immediately in the bottom half as center fielder Matthew Kerrigan scored on Ward's RBI single, restoring a two-run cushion. Greeneville added two more insurance runs in the seventh when Nelson Grajales-Vazquez scored on Bryson Boyd's RBI single before a wild pitch extended the lead to 8-5.

Kingsport refused to go away in the ninth. A passed ball and sacrifice fly pulled the Axmen within one before third baseman Garrett Luett tied the game with a two-out RBI single. Greeneville prevented further damage by throwing out Luett attempting to steal second, sending the game to the bottom of the ninth tied at eight runs apiece.

The Flyboys threatened to win it in regulation after ten Oever walked and Pinder singled with two outs, but Greeneville stranded the winning run and the game headed to extra innings.

Josh Jeffcoat took over on the mound in the 10th with Kingsport's automatic runner, pitcher Jameson Napper, beginning the inning at second base. Jeffcoat walked Luett to put runners on first and second with no outs.

Easton Beach lifted a fly ball to right, advancing Napper to third and putting the go-ahead run 90 feet away. Jeffcoat responded by striking out Colin Sullivan, bringing Antonio Fawcett to the plate. Fawcett worked a walk to load the bases before Trey Jozwiakowski stepped in representing the Axmen's final chance.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, Jozwiakowski hit a ground ball to Pinder at third. Pinder stepped on the bag for the force out, ending the threat and sealing an extra-inning victory for Greeneville.

Up Next:

Greeneville and Kingsport continue their series Saturday with first pitch set for 7 p.m. before wrapping up the set with a seven-inning game on Sunday. The Flyboys will then close out the regular season with a three-game series against the Johnson City Doughboys.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.

By Treffen Rexius







Appalachian League Stories from July 24, 2026

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