Elizabethton Defeats Bluefield in Offensive Shootout

Published on July 24, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







BLUEFIELD, WV. - The River Riders scored the first six runs of the game and comfortably beat the Ridge Runners, 14-7, at Bowen Field. Elizabethton obtained its 20th victory of the season.

How it Happened:

The goose egg was taken off the scoreboard for the River Riders in the second. Jackson Reardon skied a sacrifice fly RBI, and Bo Strickland knocked his first RBI single of the day. When the dust settled, Elizabethton held a 2-0 lead after two.

Then, with two outs in the top of the third, the River Riders' offense went off. Eli Evans crushed a solo homer to left-center, Miles Shore lined an RBI single to center, and Strickland popped an RBI single to no man's land in right. The lead for Elizabethton grew to 6-0 by the end of the third inning.

Sawyer Black smoked a solo home run to center with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, and Alex Meyers rolled an RBI groundout in the fifth to score the first two runs for Bluefield. After the fifth, the deficit was cut to 6-2.

Both teams scored two runs in the sixth. Evans just snuck a ball fair down the third base line to get a two-RBI double for the River Riders. For the Ridge Runners, Black and Chrisman put the ball in play for RBI groundouts.

Elizabethton proceeded to put the game away, scoring the next four runs. In the seventh, Strickland added his third RBI single, and pinch hitter Caden Clifford skied a sacrifice fly RBI. To start the eighth, Strickland finished his amazing day with a two-RBI single. The River Riders' lead grew to 12-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Cory Watkins drove in a run with a single, Ryan Morel beat out a double play to obtain a fielder's choice RBI, and Watkins scored off a wild pitch for Bluefield in the eighth. It was not enough for Bluefield, as Elizabethton obtained a two-run homer from Cole Pladson in the ninth, which was the icing on the cake for the River Riders' series-opening victory.

Game Notes:

Elizabethton outhit Bluefield 18-13 in the shootout.

Strickland was the offensive MVP; 4-6 with five RBI.

Tommy Kramkowski was great as Elizabethton's starter, five innings, seven strikeouts.

The River Riders only used three pitchers in the barnburner.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (20-21) will attempt to win the series at the Ridge Runners (18-21) in Bowen Field. First pitch is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

By Nicholas Goodman







Appalachian League Stories from July 24, 2026

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