Sock Puppets Run-Rule Flyboys Again in Greeneville

Published on July 24, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Burlington run-ruled the Flyboys for the second time in three days, as the Sock Puppets took this one, 16-5.

The game got started with a bang as Burlington scored three runs off Dillon Kirksey in the first inning. After the Puppets drew two consecutive walks, designated hitter Deacon Pomeroy reached on a fielder's choice. First baseman Juliomar Campos followed with a walk, and moments later third baseman Owen Lee doubled to score two runners for an early 2-0 lead. Left fielder Bruce Wyche then lifted a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Greeneville responded in the bottom of the first. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, third baseman Nolan Behm reached on a fielder's choice to score the Flyboys' first run. Following a walk by first baseman Ruben Zuany, designated hitter Levi Pinder grounded out to plate another run.

A passed ball by Burlington pitcher Joshua Evans tied the game at 3-3 before right fielder Amari Jefferson walked. Second baseman Jackson Berry followed with an RBI single to score Zuany from third, giving Greeneville a 4-3 lead after one inning.

Neither team scored in the second despite multiple runners reaching scoring position.

Burlington reclaimed the lead in the third after a throwing error by Kirksey tied the game at 4-4. Lee followed with an RBI double, and the Sock Puppets added three more runs in the inning to take a 7-4 advantage.

The Flyboys answered with a run in the bottom half when Jefferson scored on Gabe Gray's infield single and a Burlington throwing error, cutting the deficit to 7-5.

From there, Burlington stayed in complete control. The Sock Puppets added a run on Lee's sacrifice fly in the fourth before scoring four more in the fifth, highlighted by Josh Campos' two-run single, to extend the lead to 12-5.

Braden Maranto tripled and scored in the sixth, Lee added a solo home run in the seventh, and Burlington tacked on two more runs in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Greeneville loaded the bases in the sixth and put two runners aboard in the eighth but could not capitalize, falling 16-5 as Burlington evened the season series at two games apiece.

Up Next

Greeneville has two series remaining in the regular season. The Flyboys will host the Kingsport Axmen for two games before traveling to Kingsport for a seven-inning series finale on Sunday.

They will then close out the regular season with a three-game series against the Johnson City Doughboys, playing the first two games at home before wrapping up the season on the road.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 24, 2026

Sock Puppets Run-Rule Flyboys Again in Greeneville - Greeneville Flyboys

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