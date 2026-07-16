Danville Seals Series Win against Elizabethton

Published on July 15, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - A strong seventh inning for the Otterbots clinched the series against Elizabethton, 11-8, at Dan Danville Memorial Park on Wednesday night. With that result, the River Riders dropped their fifth game in a row.

How it Happened:

The only lead for Elizabethton was obtained in the first inning. Luke Billings roped a two-out RBI single to briefly make it 1-0 in favor of the River Riders.

A comedy of errors from Elizabethton's defense ensured that they would not keep their lead by the end of the inning. On a routine pickoff attempt, starting pitcher Porter Gobble airmailed the throw to first, allowing Tyler Ness to advance to second. Ness then tried to advance to third, where another airmailed throw, this time from Eli Evans, allowed Ness to score. The score then stayed at 1-1 until the third.

Danville took their first lead after Michael Callahan roped an RBI double to center. Then, Davis Perkins added an RBI single. The Otterbots then held the 3-1 lead until the sixth inning.

The River Riders offense woke back up thanks in part to an RBI double from Eli Evans in the sixth. However, Evans attempted to reach third and slid off the bag on a play where he could have been safe if he stayed on the base. That snuffed out all the momentum for Elizabethton and ensured the 3-2 lead for the Otterbots by the end of the inning.

Then, a pitching change altered the course of the game. Gobble had found a groove through six innings, but he wore down, forcing a pitching change from the Elizabethton manager. Aidan Cope came in for him, and it simply was not his day. He struggled mightily with his control on the mound, walking or hitting all five batters he faced. Danville took full advantage. Maximo Martinez scored off a balk, Kyle Krupp drove in a run after getting hit, Jordan Ransom grounded an RBI single, Brody Jindra walked in a run and Devon Wilkes skied a sacrifice fly RBI. Suddenly, the Otterbots lead went from 3-2 to 8-2 through seven frames.

A comeback attempt started in the eighth. Evans brought in one run with a sac fly to left, Noah Haught smacked an RBI single and Terrance Bowen lined an RBI single. However, with the bases loaded, Bo Strickland struck out looking. Elizabethton had to settle for an 8-5 deficit.

Unfortunately for the River Riders, all of the runs they scored were given back to Danville later in the inning. Krupp tripled to right for two RBI, and a throwing error from Bowen on a high throw from second to third allowed Krupp to score. The lead for the Otterbots was back up to 11-5 after eight.

After two quick outs, Elizabethton gave one last shot at a comeback. Jackson Reardon scored after a wild pitch, Haught collected his second RBI single and Caden Clifford also scored off a wild pitch. Despite that, Bowen flew out to right later in the ninth, and Danville proceeded to clinch the series.

Game Notes:

Clifford made his debut with the River Riders in the loss.

Krupp, as a pinch hitter for the Otterbots, had three RBI.

Elizabethton outhit Danville, 10-8.

The River Riders used three pitchers. The Otterbots used seven pitchers.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (17-17) will attempt to avoid the sweep against Danville (19-14) on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.