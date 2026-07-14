Myles Davis, Julien Hachem Take Home Appalachian League Weekly Honors

Published on July 14, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport's Myles Davis and Johnson City's Julien Hachem (Erskine College) were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of July 6-12.

Davis, 20, led Kingsport to a perfect 7-0 week, slashing .625/.667/1.042 with a 1.709 OPS across six games en route to Player of the Week honors. Davis went 15-for-24 with two home runs, four doubles, 13 RBI, nine runs, and three walks, collecting 25 total bases. He was a perfect 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts, charging the Axmen into first place in the Appalachian League West. In 12 games for Kingsport this summer, Davis is second on the team in AVG (.408), OPS (1.128) and SLG (.673). He has collected eight extra base hits and 17 RBI in just 49 at bats for the surging Axmen.

The Marion, Iowa native spent his sophomore season with the National Champion Oklahoma Sooners, appearing in six games this spring. On Feb. 21, Davis went 2-for-2 with a grand slam and six RBI. Davis played his freshman season at State College of Florida, slashing .378/.474/.573 across 44 games.

Hachem, 21, threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings across two games for Johnson City to earn Pitcher of the Week honors. The 6-foot-8 left-hander struck out seven and walked none, allowing only one hit in his two appearances. On the week, Hachem had a 0.00 ERA, 0.21 WHIP and .067 BAA. In 11 appearances for the Doughboys, Hachem has struck out 30 over 22 2/3 innings pitched, accumulating an impressive 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and a staggering .167 BAA. He ranks among the league's top five in strikeouts (fourth), appearances (tied-fourth), innings pitched (tied-fourth) and WHIP (tied-fourth).

The Oak Park, Ill., native appeared in 15 games for Erskine College this spring, striking out 18 over 11 2/3 innings. In his final appearance of the season on May 1, Hachem threw a perfect inning, needing 16 pitches to strike out the side. Before joining the Flying Fleet for the 2026 season, Hachem pitched at North Dakota State.







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