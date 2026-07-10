Doughboys survive nail-biter finish, knock off Burlington to steal game three

Published on July 10, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Johnson City Doughboys survived late against the Burlington Sock Puppets in game three of the road series, taking home a 10-8 win after some nervous moments.

To start, both teams were locked in a pitching battle, with Johnson City starter Tristan Bristow recording 4.0 innings of two-run baseball with eight strikeouts. On the other end, Burlington starter Christian Aiello struck out eight of his own with only one earned run.

The Doughboys got on the scoreboard first when Zach Porter lined a single to left field, bringing in Gabe Tanous after he led off the inning with a knock of his own. The Sock Puppets responded with two runs of their own on another Brandon Novy homer, now extending his lead in the Appalachian League with eight.

After a scoreless fifth, with great pitching from Garrett Mackowiak in his summer debut, the bats came to life for Johnson City in the sixth. Tanous doubled on a ground ball to show off his speed, then Porter drove him in once again to knot things up at two.

Anthony Temesvary joined the party with a two-run knock of his own to center field, giving the Doughboys the lead back 4-2. The Sock Puppets put up one in the bottom frame with a bases-loaded groundout, but the Johnson City offense was humming.

This narrative showed in the top of the eighth, when the Doughboys put up six runs on five hits with 10 at-bats during the frame. Temesvary recorded a multi-hit game with another single, Patrick Walsh was hit by a pitch, then the duo of Noah Cox and Walter Urbon loaded the bases and drove in one.

Tanous reached base once again with an RBI walk, then another clutch hit for Nate Eisfelder in the mid-summer brought in two more. By the end of the inning, it was 10-3 Doughboys, who looked primed to avoid a sweep.

Josiah Harrison joined the group of pitchers making their debuts and logged 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball with three hits allowed and two strikeouts. But, after Johnson City went 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth, the Sock Puppets would not go down without a fight in the final inning.

Burlington boasted a five-run bottom of the ninth to climb back, with Jadyn Nunez doubling and Braden Maranto homering to make it interesting at first. After that, Justin Munoz and Sal Mineo walked, followed by a two-run double for Devin Mitchell.

Justin Smarr strutted to the mound to save the day, recording the final two outs with a strikeout to his name. The usual switch-hander gave up one run, but locked the door when the moment came.

The Doughboys moved closer to .500 and avoided the sweep against a surging Sock Puppet team in the tense win under the lights of Sockville.

Notables:

Tanous had an incredible night, going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs, and an RBI to his name.

Urbon and Temesvary also had three-hit games, adding to a total of six batters for Johnson City to record multiple hits in the contest.

Bristow had a quality start, going four innings with eight strikeouts in his second of the season.

The pitching was flawless until things got dicey in the ninth, not allowing a walk and recording 11 total strikeouts in the first eight innings.

Up Next:

The Doughboys will welcome the Elizabethton River Riders to TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday, July 10th, at 7:00 p.m. for Wrestling Night. Make sure to get your tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets and don't miss the action!

Also, be sure to follow our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, to see all of the team's content throughout the summer season!







Appalachian League Stories from July 10, 2026

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