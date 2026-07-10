Axmen Complete a Four-Game Sweep of Danville with a 10-5 Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Kingsport extended its winning streak to four games, improving to second in the Appalachian League after completing the sweep of the Danville Otterbots with a 10-5 victory.

The Axmen jumped out to an early lead but then played a bit of cat-and-mouse with Danville.

Every time Kingsport went up, Danville answered back. This was the case twice, first on a two-run homer by Brody Jindra to tie the contest at two.

Kingsport then broke the tie on a Phoenix McFarland double, then darted out in front 5-2. However, Danville scored three runs in the sixth first off a two RBI single from Jindra followed by an RBI single from Maximo Martinez.

After letting the Otterbots back into the game twice, the Axmen offense went into overdrive, scoring two runs in the sixth to reclaim the lead 7-5.

At this point in the game, Dalyn Ellison had entered in relief for Kingsport starter Freddy Beruvides, making his debut.

While Kingsport put up three more runs on offense, spearheaded by a Myles Davis home run, Ellison kept the final 3 2/3 innings scoreless. For his effort, Ellison earned the win in his premiere.

Davis carried a bulk of the Axmen production, finishing 4-for-5 on the night. With the performance, Davis improved to 9-for-13 in his three games over the series, including knocking in nine runs.

Beruvides also had a strong start on the mound, striking out nine batters over 5 1/3 innings.

All in all, the series catapulted the Axmen to second in the Appalachian League with a 17-13 record, which just a week or so ago was a ridiculous thought.

The Axmen look to carry this momentum into a home-and-home series against Greeneville.







Appalachian League Stories from July 10, 2026

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