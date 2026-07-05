Wild Sixth Sends Flyboys to First Place

Published on July 4, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Greeneville claimed the season series over Elizabethton for the second straight year with a 15-9 victory on Saturday at Eastman Credit Union Ballpark.

JT Long made his fourth start of the season for the Flyboys and surrendered one run in the first inning after Elizabethton's catcher Austin Rose drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

The Flyboys answered immediately, erupting for five two-out runs in the bottom of the first. Shortstop Carson Ray singled to spark the rally before catcher Owen ten Oever ripped a two-run triple to give Greeneville a 2-1 lead.

Right Fielder Olin Ward followed with an RBI infield single, designated hitter Nolan Behm added an RBI triple and third baseman Levi Pinder reached on an error to cap the inning with a 5-1 advantage. Elizabethton cut the deficit to 5-3 in the second before Ray blasted a 396-foot solo home run in the third.

The River Riders answered with second baseman Nick Riordan's three-run homer to tie the game at 6, then took an 8-6 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Rose and a sacrifice fly from center fielder Cole Pladson.

Greeneville chipped away with a run in the fourth before breaking the game open in the sixth. Gabe Gray reached on an error, and another throwing error by pitcher Riley Puckett tied the game at eight runs apiece.

Matt Cash then ripped an RBI single that gave the Flyboys the lead, and a Puckett fielding error allowed another run to score. Reliever Matthew Porchas then issued five consecutive walks, helping Greeneville score eight runs in the inning and build a 14-8 lead.

Elizabethton scored once in the seventh on right fielder Bo Strickland's sacrifice fly, but Ray drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to push the lead to 15-9. Owen Shinada closed out the game for Greeneville with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

With the win, Greeneville improved to 13-11 and moved back into first place in the Appalachian League West Division, while Elizabethton fell to 13-12 and dropped into second.

Up Next: Greeneville travels to Elizabethton on Sunday for a seven-inning contest against the River Riders at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The Flyboys then have Monday off before opening a three-game home series against Bluefield.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 4, 2026

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