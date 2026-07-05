Flyboys Ride Strong Seventh Inning to Defeat Elizabethton

Published on July 4, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Flyboys scored five runs in the first, and seven runs in the sixth to beat Elizabethton, 15-9, at Eastman Credit Union Field on the Fourth of July. Greeneville claimed the lead in the West Division thanks to the win.

How it Happened:

The River Riders struck first. A sacrifice fly RBI from Austin Rose brought in Bo Strickland to make it 1-0 Elizabethton after the top of the first.

In the bottom of the inning, the Flyboys had a terrific counterpunch. Owen ten Oever roped a two-run triple, Olin Ward hit an RBI single, Nolan Behm added an RBI triple and Behm later scored after an error from Matt Evans. Greeneville led 5-1 after one.

Elizabethton got a couple more runs in the second. Strickland notched an RBI single, and Kyle Boylston scored after Carson Ray misjudged a pop fly in the infield. It was 5-3 after that.

The Flyboys responded later in the inning with a solo homer from Carson Ray, giving Greeneville a 6-3 lead through the second frame.

The River Riders proceeded to knot things up in the third. Nick Riordan blasted a 396-foot three-run homer to right field. The 6-6 score held through three innings.

Then, Elizabethton retook the lead. Rose collected an RBI single past short, and Cole Pladson skied a sacrifice fly to left. That made the score 8-6 River Riders in the top of the fourth.

Matthew Cash then cut into Elizabethton's lead with an RBI single, which took a lucky bounce off first base. The score was 8-7 until the sixth inning changed things quite quickly as Greeneville scored seven runs that inning. Gabe Gray scored off a throwing error from relief pitcher Riley Puckett, Cash earned another RBI single, and Puckett had a second error allowing Cash to score.

Puckett was then pulled for Mathew Porchas, but Porchas then hit Behm before walking in four straight runs. The Flyboys went from trailing in the contest to leading 14-8 after six.

A couple of runs were scored afterwards, but final tally was 15-9 Flyboys.

Game Notes:

Both team's pitchers combined for a 12-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Riordan had his best game as a River Rider as he went 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Richardson made his first pitching appearance for Elizabethton.

The River Riders used five pitchers in the loss.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (13-12) will play one more game vs. Greeneville (13-11) before a day off, this time at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

By Nicholas Goodman







Appalachian League Stories from July 4, 2026

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