Elizabethton Earns Epic Come-From-Behind Victory against Pulaski

Published on July 7, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders scored the final four runs of the game in a dramatic 12-11 victory in the series opener at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday. With the win, Elizabethton maintained first place in the West Division.

How it Happened:

Initially, it appeared like the River Riders would win decisively. After Ryland Duson's RBI single in the top of the first, Elizabethton scored five runs in the bottom of the inning. A grand slam from Hank Gomric, his first homer of the season, and a run scored from Mikey Vanderheyden after a balk made it 5-1 River Riders after one inning.

In the second, Palmer Hornick's first at-bat for the River Turtles resulted in an RBI double to cut Elizabethton's lead to 5-2.

The River Riders responded with three more runs when they came to the plate. Carter Johnstone scored during a double play, and Brady Richardson took advantage of a short fence in right field with a line drive two-run home run. Elizabethton led 8-2 after two.

However, Pulaski proceeded to score the next nine runs of the game. It started in the third, when Duson notched his second RBI single and Kam Jenkins skied a sacrifice fly to left. The River Riders' lead shrunk to 8-4 by the end of the third frame.

Then, with the bases loaded in the fifth, Jenkins crushed a 416-foot grand slam to center, tying the game at 8-8. Elizabethton had the bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning, but Bo Strickland was caught trying to tag from third to home, failing to break the tie.

The River Turtles completed the rally in the sixth. Eli Hudgins smashed a solo shot to right, Duson picked up a third RBI single and Jon Young Jr. roped an RBI single to center. Pulaski led, 11-8, until the seventh.

Pitching mistakes gave Elizabethton hope in the seventh. A low pitch from Alex Wayne led to a passed ball, allowing Strickland to score. On the next batter Wayne faced, he airmailed a wild pitch, allowing Kyle Boylston to score. The River Turtles' lead was cut to 11-10, but Elizabethton needed late game heroics to pull the game out.

The ninth inning started great for the River Riders. Two straight singles put the tying run in scoring position, and Mikey Vanderheyden capitalized with an RBI single to tie the game.

Then Matt Evans came up clutch simply by putting the ball in play. On a slow rolling ground ball to short, Evans beat out the throw from Jenkins, which was wide of first anyway, to walk it off for Elizabethton.

Game Notes:

The River Riders drew 16 walks in the contest.

Duson impressed at the plate for Pulaski by going 4-for-5 with three RBI.

This is the first game for Elizabethton where there were two grand slams in 2026.

Alongside Gomric, Richardson also hit his first homer of the season.

Up Next:

The River Riders (15-12) will attempt to clinch the series against the River Turtles (13-14) at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 7, 2026

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