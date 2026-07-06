River Riders Beat Greeneville to Claim First Place in West

Published on July 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton scored in every inning that their offense came to the plate in a 10-5 victory over the Flyboys at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Sunday. With the win, the River Riders now reside alone in first place in the West Division.

How it Happened:

Elizabethton struck first. Carter Johnstone scored in the first inning after a throwing error by Gabe Gray. The River Riders held a 1-0 lead after the first.

That lead doubled in the second inning. Bo Strickland drove an RBI double to right, making the score 2-0 after two.

Greenville came to life on offense when starting pitcher Tommy Kramkowski was subbed out for Greg Minnick in the third inning. Mathew Cash roped an RBI single to center, and Nolan Behm rolled a sacrifice groundout to allow Bryan Williams Jr. to score. It was 2-2 after the top of the third.

Then, Elizabethton took the lead back. Hank Gomric blooped an RBI single, making it 3-2 after three innings.

The River Riders added to their lead in the fourth but left meat on the bone. Three straight walks loaded the bases, and Austin Rose added to his team-leading RBI total with a bases loaded walk. However, Elizabethton failed to score another run in the inning and settled for the 4-2 advantage.

The Flyboys weren't done yet. In the fifth, Williams Jr. smashed an RBI triple, Cash had a sacrifice groundout, and Olin Ward crushed a solo homer to give Greeneville their only lead of the game, 6-5. The Flyboys then failed to score the rest of the way.

Later in the fifth, the River Riders responded. Cole Pladson scored after a fielder's choice fielding error from Ruben Zuany, and Terrance Bowen lined a two-run single to left. Elizabethton retook the lead, 7-5, after five.

Strickland added an RBI single, and Bowen's great day concluded with another two-run single in the sixth inning.

Game Notes:

Elizabethton had eight RBI as a team; Bowen had four RBI on his own.

Greeneville out hit the River Riders, 10-8.

Mikey Vanderheyden and Nick Riordan both scored three runs for the River Riders.

In only seven innings, Elizabethton used eight pitchers in the win.

Up Next:

The River Riders (14-12) will take a day off, then open up a three-game home series against the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.







Appalachian League Stories from July 5, 2026

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