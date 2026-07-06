Doughboys Stun Axmen in Sudden Death Thriller, Complete Late Comeback

Published on July 5, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys took game four against the Kingsport Axmen during the Sunday matinee, finishing 3-3 with a tiebreaker in the extra inning.

After the 20-8 win the night prior on July 4th, the Axmen struck first once again in the first inning after the Doughboys stranded a runner on third. Jacob Parr continued his incredible series at the plate with an RBI single to open up the scoring.

Kingsport added two more runs to take a more commanding lead in the bottom of the third. Kyuss Garrett walked, then Garrett Luett drilled his 10th double of the season and two wild pitches from the Doughboys drove in runs to make it 3-0.

Kingsport starter Kade Durnin shut down the Johnson City offense for the bulk of the game, going four scoreless innings with two 1-2-3 innings as well.

But Johnson City finally broke the scoreless streak in the fifth. Zach Porter recorded his second double of the summer, Brennon Seigler walked and then Gabe Tanous brought one in with an RBI single right back up the middle.

After that, Kenyon Hughes Jr. reached on a fielder's choice and stole second, but a throwing error behind the dish brought in Seigler easily. This made it 3-2 headed into the final two innings and gave the Doughboys loads of momentum.

Then, the switch-handed pitcher Justin Smarr stepped onto the mound for his second relief appearance of the season. He went 2 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up only one hit and striking out three in some high-leverage situations.

In the seventh, the Axmen quickly recorded two outs on the defensive end to be one out away from taking the win. But two defensive errors in the field after contact from Tanous and Hughes Jr. put both of them on and scored a run.

This brought up an extra-inning tiebreaker scenario for the third time of the season for Johnson City. Kingsport chose to play offense first, bringing Smarr back on in a nail-biting inning.

Smarr then recorded three straight outs with a K to his name, walking it off on the defensive side and putting the Doughboys back in the win column.

Notables:

Â Smarr was flawless on the mound for the Doughboys, gaining his side the win in the extra inning with four total strikeouts.

Â Johnson City only had three hits in the game.

Â The defense was amazing as well, committing no errors and turning a clutch double play in the fourth.

Up Next:

Following a league-wide off day Monday, the team will head to Burlington for a three-game series against the Sock Puppets starting Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

You can listen to all three games at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/audio. Also, be sure to keep up with our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, to see all of the action throughout the season.







Appalachian League Stories from July 5, 2026

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