Elizabethton Sweeps Bluefield, Stays Alive in Tight Playoff Race

Published on July 26, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - A nine-run fifth inning allowed Elizabethton to pull away from Bluefield, 14-6, at Bowen Field on Sunday. The River Riders have now swept the season series against the Ridge Runners.

How it Happened:

The game started as a low scoring affair. Luke Billings opened things up in the top of the first with a two-out RBI single for Elizabethton. Through the first three innings, that was the only run scored.

It appeared that Bluefield had a chance to salvage a game in the series in the fourth. Callen Miller smoked a solo homer, Travis Peitz lined an RBI single and a throwing error from Caden Clifford on a double play attempt allowed Peitz to score. The Ridge Runners took their first lead in any game of the series, 3-1, after the fourth.

Fortunately for the River Riders, that lead did not last long. Trent Ash left the game for Andrew George, who struggled. Bo Strickland drew a walk, Cole Pladson rolled a single to left and Eli Evans got hit to load the bases with no outs in the fifth. Then, Mikey Vanderheyden earned an RBI walk, Luke Billings hit a two-run single and Nick Riordan was hit with the bases loaded.

With the score now 4-3 in favor of Elizabethton, George got pulled for PJ Fitzpatrick without picking up an out. With Fitzpatrick pitching, Caden Clifford stayed patient for an RBI walk, Strickland notched an RBI single and Pladson crushed an RBI double to left. Suddenly, the River Riders lead, 10-3.

Bluefield did respond with an RBI single by Peitz and an RBI walk from Ayden Shell later in the fifth, but Elizabethton was still content with a 10-5 lead after five.

In the sixth, Chancellor Jennings took advantage of a fielding error from Riordan to score after a leadoff triple. With that being said, the lead was still 10-6 before the dagger in the ninth.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Mikey Vanderheyden smacked a two-run double and Vanderheyden later scored off a wild pitch to finish off the Ridge Runners and clinch the series.

Game Notes:

Vanderheyden was the standout batter with four RBIs to his name.

Elizabethton outhit Bluefield, 11-9, in the contest.

The River Riders stayed within a half game of a playoff spot with the win.

Elizabethton used only three pitchers in the triumph.

Up Next:

The River Riders (22-21) will now turn their attention to the Kingsport Axmen (24-20), with playoff positioning in the West Division on the line. First pitch at Ballad Health Field is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 26, 2026

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