Doughboys Suffer Tough Defeat as They Fall to Axmen in Holiday Clash

Published on July 4, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys fell to the Kingsport Axmen, 20-8, after the eighth inning was called due to a lightning delay, in front of a packed crowd in their Fourth of July contest Saturday night.

After a scoreless inning in the first, including a 1-2-3 start for Johnson City pitcher Eli Bridenthal, the Axmen struck first with an offensive showcase in the second. Kingsport boasted a seven-run, eight-hit frame with 12 hitters coming up to bat in the inning.

Jacob Parr started the scoring with a two-run homer 359 feet for his second of the season. Followed by an RBI single for Trey Jozwiakowski, an RBI double for Dylan Passo and a pair of RBI singles for Garrett Luett and Parr again.

But the scoring wasn't done there for the Axmen, who added five more runs in the third. The away side drew five walks, including three RBI base on balls, and a base knock for Easton Beach to extend the lead to 12-0.

The Doughboys took one back in the fourth with an RBI sac fly off the bat of Jack Jones, but Kingsport stormed right back in the sixth with three more runs. Parr had a solo homer to start the frame for his second of the night, and Jozwiakowski added two more RBI with a single.

This made it 15-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, where Johnson City finally responded with some offense. Walter Urbon cleared a bases-loaded opportunity with a three-run double, and Eli Thurmond singled with the bases juiced again.

The Doughboys also drew four walks of their own, and a hit-by-pitch to Kenyon Hughes Jr. made it 15-8.

The Axmen added more offense with five combined runs in the seventh and eighth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Cash Williams to put Kingsport at 20 runs. This was easily the most runs that the Axmen have scored this season, with the next closest coming in at 14.

Then the storm rolled in, and the fireworks were set off during the delay. With the loss, Johnson City fell below .500 and moved into fourth place in the Appalachian League West.

Notables:

Â Urbon delivered during a clutch moment once again with a bases-clearing double, finishing his night 1-for-4 with those three RBI.

Â Gunner Skelton had a multi-hit game in his last game for the Doughboys, going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Â However, Johnson City left 12 runners on base and had two key defensive errors that led to more Axmen runs.

Up Next:

The team will head to Kingsport for the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m. Then, after a league-wide off day Monday, the Doughboys will travel to Burlington to take on the Sock Puppets for a three-game set.

You can listen live to all of the upcoming games on our website at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/audio to keep up with Johnson City on the road.

You can also follow our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, to see all of the Doughboys content throughout the season!

By Taylor Gautney







Appalachian League Stories from July 4, 2026

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