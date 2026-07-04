Gobble Silences Greeneville's Bats as River Riders Even Series

Published on July 3, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton evened the series Friday night, defeating Greeneville 5-2 to hand the Flyboys a road loss and reclaim first place in the Appalachian League West.

Greeneville could not have asked for a better start. On the very first pitch of the game, center fielder Bryan Williams Jr. launched a 336-foot home run over the short porch in right, his fourth of the season, giving the Flyboys an early 1-0 lead.

The River Riders responded immediately.

Greeneville starter Dillon Kirksey retired the first two batters he faced before center fielder Kyle Boylston singled to keep the inning alive. Boylston then stole second base and scored on an RBI single by left fielder Hank Gomric, tying the game up at 1-1.

Moments later, first baseman Terrance Bowen crushed a two-run home run to center field, putting Elizabethton in front, 3-1, before the end of the opening inning.

River Riders starter Porter Gobble then took control. The right-hander cooled off Greeneville's red-hot offense, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out five.

Elizabethton added another run in the third after Boylston stole both second and third base. Greeneville catcher Matt Cash's throw to third skipped into left field, allowing Boylston to score and extend the lead to 4-1.

The River Riders pushed across one more run in the fourth when third baseman Carter Johnstone drove in catcher Mikey Vanderheyden II with an RBI single, making it 5-1.

Greeneville answered with its final run in the fifth. Former River Rider Jackson Berry doubled off the wall, scoring first baseman Ruben Zuany to trim the deficit to 5-2.

That would be as close as the Flyboys would get, as Elizabethton held Greeneville scoreless over the final four innings to secure the victory.

The loss drops Greeneville to 12-11 and into second place in the Appalachian League West. Kirksey suffered his toughest outing of the season, allowing five runs over four innings.

Elizabethton improved to 13-11 and moved back into first place in the division.

Up Next

The Greeneville Flyboys and Elizabethton River Riders continue their series Saturday at Eastman Credit Union Field before wrapping up the series Sunday with a seven-inning game.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.

By Treffen Rexius







Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2026

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