River Riders Rebound with Efficient Win over Greeneville

Published on July 3, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton had a strong team performance on the mound, and defeated Greeneville, 5-2, on Friday night.

How it Happened:

On the first pitch of the game, the Flyboys took their only lead of the game. Bryan Williams Jr. lined a solo home run, aided by the short fence in right, to get Greeneville going.

Elizabethton responded in the bottom of the first, scoring three of their five runs with two outs. Hank Gomric grounded an RBI single to left, and Terrance Bowen crushed a 409 foot two-run homer to make it 3-1 River Riders through two innings.

Then, Elizabethton added a run in the third and the fourth. Kyle Boyslton singled, stole second, swiped third and then a throwing error by the catcher Matthew Cash on the throwdown attempt to third allowed Boylston to score.

In the fourth, Carter Johnstone added an RBI single to give the River Riders their fifth and final run of the game. Elizabethton then led, 5-1, through four innings of play.

The Flyboys did get another run in the fifth. An RBI double by Jackson Berry brought in Ruben Zuany, but the 5-2 score held from that moment through the rest of the game.

Porter Gobble earned the win, Campbell Cassady and Evin Hart both got holds and Greg Minnick picked up his first save of the season. The game and the fireworks at the conclusion of the contest went perfectly for Elizabethton.

Game Notes:

Bowen's home run was his first of the season.

The River Riders outhit the Flyboys, 10-5.

Boylston stole three bases on his way to scoring two runs.

Gomric and Johnstone both got their 10th RBI on the season in the matchup.

Up Next:

Elizabethton (13-11) will once again face Greeneville (12-11), this time at Eastman Credit Union Field on the Fourth of July. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

By Nicholas Goodman







Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2026

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