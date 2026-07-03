Axmen Take Down Johnson City on the Road

Published on July 3, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Kingsport made it over .500 for the first time this season, defeating the Johnson City Doughboys 10-5. The win moves the Axmen's record to 12-11.

The Axmen trailed 4-1 entering the fifth, as Tristan Bristow was on fire, holding Kingsport to only one run through the first four innings and zero runs in the past three.

However, Bristow struggled in the fifth. He hit the first batter he saw, then Easton Beach laid down a perfect bunt that not only advanced the runner already on, but also gave him the time to get to first. Still with no outs, Bristow then walked Phoenix McFarland to load the bases.

A wild pitch scored Colin Sullivan and then came the game that changed the game. Antonio Fawcett grounded the ball to short, where Gunner Skelton had trouble corralling the ball.

Beach scored regardless of the error, but the mistake subsequently scored McFarland as well, tying the contest at four.

The Doughboys made it through the frame, but were met with fierce offense in the sixth when a Trey Jozwiakowski single scored the go-ahead run, and another for good measure.

Johnson City wasn't done as they put the tying run aboard in the bottom half of the inning.

Niko Janssens entered the game with runners on first and second, but threw an offer that made it to the backstop advancing both 90 feet.

Janssens then forced a groundout that scored run number five for the Doughboys and advanced the tying run to third.

With two outs to work with, Johnson City had the opportunity to tie the contest by scoring Kenyon Hughes Jr. However, with his back against the wall, Janssens got a flyout and strikeout to end the inning.

In the seventh the nail was essentially put in the coffin with a two run bomb from Carter Geffre, his second one of the season.

Kingsport got insurance in the eighth after scoring on two errors by the Doughboys.

Rupert Blackwood took home his third win of the season, only giving up two earned runs in the process.

Game two of four switches to Kingsport's home stadium, where we are sure to get some fireworks between the two foes.







Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2026

Axmen Take Down Johnson City on the Road - Kingsport Axmen

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