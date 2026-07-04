Doughboys Bounce Back In A Big Way, Showcase Total Team Effort In Win Over Axmen

Published on July 3, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys took over and spoiled the celebration in the Kingsport Axmen's Independence Day game, with a 9-2 win Friday night.

The Doughboys struck first on the offensive side with a very quick start. Kenyon Hughes Jr. reached on an infield single, then Walter Urbon powered up for a two-run shot to left-center to make it 2-0 just minutes into the matchup.

Jayce Rollins started on the bump for Johnson City for the fifth time this summer. The righty had another great start, going three innings of one-run ball with only three hits allowed and two strikeouts to his name.

In a 2-1 game, and after three scoreless innings for the away side, the Doughboys added some insurance in the fifth. Noah Cox blasted a solo shot for his first home run of the summer, just getting over the wall in left to make it 3-1.

The Johnson City bullpen was incredible as well behind Rollins, with Julien Hachem notching three strikeouts and Dylan Quintero adding three scoreless innings. JR Fordham also added four strikeouts to the total in only two innings of work, rounding out an incredible showing from the JC 'pen.

Then, the offense came fully alive in the seventh to pour it on.

Gabe Tanous, Cox and Urbon all drew walks to load the bases with two outs, and in stepped Gunner Skelton. Skelton was just announced as the Appalachian Player of the Month for June and delivered once again with a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-1.

After a defensive error from the Kingsport side when Jackson Geiger made contact, two more runs scored. This gave Johnson City a commanding 7-1 lead going into the final two innings.

The Axmen stole one back in the bottom of the seventh, but the Doughboys bounced back in the ninth with two more runs. A wild pitch and a throwing error on the Kingsport side brought in one, and Cox added yet another RBI to his great week.

This made the advantage 9-2 Johnson City, and Grant Cleavinger shut the door in the bottom of the ninth with three strikeouts and a walk.

The impressive team effort puts the Doughboys back in the win column after two straight losses, as they head into July 4th with a newfound confidence and a .500 record of 12-12.

Notables:

- Urbon recorded his second homer of the season, this time 419 feet to left-center, to finish off a 2-for-4 line with two runs.

- Cox hit his first home run of the season and led the Doughboys with his 2-for-4 total, with a walk and two runs.

- Three bullpen arms in Hachem, Fordham and Cleavinger combined for 10 strikeouts.

Up Next:

Johnson City will return to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for the Fourth of July spectacular at 7 p.m. for a battle against the Axmen once more.

You can get your tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets Also, be sure to keep up with our Instagram, @jc_doughboys. We can't wait to see you at the ballpark soon!

By: Taylor Gautney







Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2026

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