Gunner Skelton Named Player, Kamden Hawks Named Pitcher of the Month

Published on July 3, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Johnson City's Gunner Skelton (Vanderbilt) and Danville's Kamden Hawks were named the Player and Pitcher of the Month for June, respectively.

Skelton, 18, began the Appalachian League season with five home runs in his first seven games, including a thunderous 424-foot blast on June 17. Across 11 games in June, Skelton went 21-for-54 at the plate, slashing .389/.421/.741 with a 1.162 OPS. The Doughboys infielder collected 11 RBI, four doubles, three walks and scored 15 runs to accompany his five home runs. Skelton led the Appalachian League in SLG in June, tied for second in home runs and was fourth in OPS and total bases (40).

Skelton attended the 2026 MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix, from June 23-26 and was a member of the Appalachian League Select Team that faced the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team on June 29. Over a four-year varsity career at Columbia Academy in Tennessee, Skelton hit .412/.550/.674 with 10 home runs, seven coming during his senior season. Prep Baseball ranked Skelton as the No. 3 overall prospect in Tennessee and No. 80 overall in the class of 2026. The Columbia, Tenn., native is committed to attend Vanderbilt this fall.

Hawks, 20, made four starts for the Otterbots in June. Over 16 innings pitched, the left-hander collected 16 strikeouts while only allowing three hits, two walks, and three runs. Hawks held opposing hitters to a .061 batting average, compiling a 1.69 ERA and a 0.31 WHIP to accompany his 8/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Hawks led the Appalachian League in opponents batting average and WHIP in June, was tied for third in starts and tied for fifth in innings pitched.

Hawks was the Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week for June 4-6 after throwing four perfect innings in his first start of the season and was a member of the Appalachian League Select Team. The Cana, Va., native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Morehead State. In two years at Morehead State, Hawks compiled 86 strikeouts in 88.1 innings, including a 2026 season-high eight on March 6.







Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2026

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