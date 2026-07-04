Kingsport Handed 9-2 Loss Due to Dominant Showing from Johnson City
Published on July 3, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)
Kingsport Axmen News Release
KINGSPORT, Tenn. - In game number two of the weekend series, Johnson City delivered a prime time showing, defeating the Axmen 9-2. The long ball was in Johnson City's favor, but late Kingsport mistakes proved costly Friday night.
It was a narrow margin for most of the game, and it was no different entering the seventh inning. Johnson City had a 3-1 lead over Kingsport, which was gained by way of the homer.
Walter Urbon sent out a two-run shot in the first, then in the fifth Noah Cox hit a solo bomb over the wall in left.
Jayden Lawrence was the pitcher for the Axmen in the seventh, and after managing to get out number one, he walked the next two batters he faced. Lawrence then issued a walk to load the bases to bring up Appalachian League Player of the Month Gunner Skelton.
With rain coming down, Skelton smacked a two-run single in yet another clutch at-bat.
Immediately after that Jackson Geiger grounded a ball over to second base. The routine play may have been impacted by the rain because Myles Davis bobbled the grounder and then proceeded to overthrow Silvers at first. Two runs scored on the error, crushing any hopes the Axmen had.
The Doughboys added two more in the ninth, on a throwing error from catcher Cash Williams.
With the series split, both teams are tied for third in the division, heading into the third game of the four-game set.
Now the series moves back to Johnson City for the Fourth of July contest.
By Thomas Howlett
Appalachian League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Gobble Silences Greeneville's Bats as River Riders Even Series - Greeneville Flyboys
- Kingsport Handed 9-2 Loss Due to Dominant Showing from Johnson City - Kingsport Axmen
- Doughboys Bounce Back In A Big Way, Showcase Total Team Effort In Win Over Axmen - Johnson City Doughboys
- River Riders Rebound with Efficient Win over Greeneville - Elizabethton River Riders
- Gunner Skelton Named Player, Kamden Hawks Named Pitcher of the Month - ApL
- Axmen Take Down Johnson City on the Road - Kingsport Axmen
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