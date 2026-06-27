Doughboys' Incredible Comeback Falls Short against Danville in Series Opener

Published on June 26, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys made a valiant comeback attempt against the Danville Otterbots Friday night, but just fell short in a 9-8 loss in the first game of the away series.

The Doughboys struck first, putting together a string of base runners with two outs after Gabe Tanous walked and Braxton Van Cleave got hit by a pitch. Jackson Geiger then drilled another long ball to right, good for his Appalachian league-leading shot and a 3-0 lead after the top of the first.

But the Otterbots fought back in the bottom. Austin Hawke led off the offensive showcase with a single to left field and two stolen bases. After Davis Perkins walked, Brody Jindra drove in on a fielder's choice to make it 3-1.

However, Danville was not done scoring in the early innings. The home team showcased eight hitters in a four-run and five-hit inning to take the lead.

Maximo Martinez led things off with a single, and Sam Koerner walked. Then, a pair of knocks from Judson Hartwell and an RBI one by Caleb Ricks started the party.

Kyle Krupp drilled a two-RBI triple, showcasing his speed, and Davis Perkins lined another extra-base hit to make it 5-3 Otterbots. On the other end, potent pitching kept Johnson City scoreless for five straight innings.

Jasean Brown, Brooks Willoughby, and Carter Owens all combined for scoreless outings and only two hits allowed to four strikeouts. The Doughboys could only buy two hits between the 2nd and 6th innings, going 1-2-3 twice.

Danville also extended the lead in the fifth inning with a two-run, two-hit inning with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. A pair of singles from Jindra and an RBI from Wyatt Shaw, followed by a pair of walks from Martinez and Koerner, loaded the bases and extended the lead even more.

At the end of five, it was 7-3, and the Otterbots had full control in front of home field advantage. However, the Doughboys were never going down without a fighting chance.

A two-run seventh, highlighted by three walks in a row by Jack Jones, Noah Cox, and Kenyon Hughes Jr., Jones scored on a wild pitch, and Tanous drove in one with a sacrifice fly, cutting into the Danville lead.

Johnson City reliever JR Fordham had another great appearance in the sixth and seventh innings to keep it within striking distance as well. The righty went two scoreless innings, giving up no hits and striking out four.

In the eighth, the Doughboys booked even more offense with a three-run and five-hit inning. Five hits in a row for the Doughboys included a Jones single, a Noah Cox double crushed to left, Hughes Jr's second of the night, and two more singles from Eli Thurmond and Tanous.

This put Johnson City in the driver's seat, 8-7, going into the bottom of the eighth, with all the momentum on its side. But, it wouldn't be over there on the away side very long.

Danville scored the tying and winning run with a two-spot in the bottom of the eighth on three hits. Hawke added another multi-hit game on a single, then was struck out at home by an incredible play from the Doughboy infield.

Kyle Krupp reached on a fielder's choice, Perkins drilled another single, and then Jindra drove in the winning RBI, rounding the bases and getting thrown out at third during an error on the mound.

This brought in Diego Gutierrez to shut the door in the ninth, who struck out the side and strutted off the mound after the close victory. It was heartbreak on the Doughboys' side, who were so close to their third win in a row.

Notables:

Geiger hit another home run, his sixth of the season and third in four straight starts, with a three-RBI shot 389 feet.

Hughes Jr. had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a clutch RBI in the eighth and a walk.

Cox drove his third double of the season, along with Zach Porter's first of the summer, for two extra-base hits.

Fordham had another incredible outing on the bump, striking out four in two innings.

Up Next:

After the nail-biter finish, both teams look forward to game two of the series on Saturday, June 27th at 7:00 p.m. EST. Then, the Doughboys will take on the Team USA Collegiate National Team on Sunday, June 28th at 1:00 p.m.

You can listen to both upcoming games on the official team website under https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/audio. Keep up with all the Doughboys action on our Instagram, @jc_doughoys.

By Taylor Gautney







Appalachian League Stories from June 26, 2026

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