River Riders Defeat Ridge Runners in Series Opener

Published on June 26, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Elizabethton outscored Bluefield 6-0 between the sixth and seventh innings en route to a 9-5 victory at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The victory puts the River Riders at 9-9 through 18 games.

How it Happened:

The Ridge Runners struck first. Cy Chrisman smacked a solo shot to right field, the first home run of his season, to give Bluefield an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the inning, Elizabathton took the lead right back. Jackson Reardon, with help from the short wall and distance required for a homer at NCCU ballpark, smoked a two-run, 323-foot line drive homer to right. Elizabethton led 2-1 after two innings.

No one scored again until the fourth. Trey Meyers hit an RBI single, and Andrew Cross drove in Meyers with a single of his own to give the Ridge Runners a 3-2 lead.

Once again, the River Riders scored themselves in the bottom of the inning. Matt Evans drew an RBI walk with the bases loaded to tie things up at 3-3. Despite that, Elizabethton failed to take the lead in the fourth despite loading the bases with zero outs.

Then in the sixth, Jack Quetschenbach grounded a two-RBI single to give Bluefield a 5-3 lead. The Ridge Runners would not score the rest of the way.

Elizabethton's offense came to life when they came to the plate in the sixth. Bo Strickland got an RBI single, Reardon scored off a wild pitch, and Terrance Bowen rolled an RBI groundout. The River Riders took a 6-5 lead through six.

Any hope for a Bluefield comeback was dashed in the seventh. Austin Rose crushed a two-run home run, and Evans skied a sacrifice fly RBI, which capped off the scoring at 9-5 River Riders.

Elizabethton shut down any attempt at a comeback at the mound, and earned a series opening victory.

Game Notes:

Connor Fuhrer got the win, going two innings with a six-to-two strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Elizabethton's pitching staff had a 12-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio combined.

The River Riders are now in a four-way tie for first in the West Division.

Elizabethton used five pitchers in the win.

Up Next:

Game Two of the three-game homestand between Elizabethton and Bluefield at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 26, 2026

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