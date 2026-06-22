Axmen Toss Combined No-Hitter to Claim First Series Victory

Published on June 22, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







BLUEFIELD, Va. - Four Kingsport pitchers combined to no-hit the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Sunday evening, clinching the Axmen's first series win. Kingsport escaped with the 4-1 victory in the seven-inning contest for its fifth road win.

Niko Janssens entered a tough spot, having no outs with a runner on first in the sixth. Janssens took over for Rob Dorn, who only faced one batter, issuing a walk.

In his first at-bat, Janssens induced a grounder to short, where Easton Beach and second baseman Phoenix McFarland turned two to clear the bases.

After that first batter, Janssens put it on cruise control, ending the sixth with a flyout. He carried it into the final inning striking out two batters, including the final out.

Janssens put a nice bowtie on the day that was started by Ben Leikam who tossed the bulk of the innings in the game. He held Bluefield scoreless through four innings, striking out six batters.

Bluefield had their chances with a runner on third in the first, second and third inning, but Leikam was able to leave them stranded.

Rupert Blackwood took over for the fifth and found success. The lone run of the contest did score on his watch: However, it was not an earned run, as Nate Hawton-Henley crossed the plate on an error.

While the pitching was lights out, the Axmen bats took some of the pressure off the arms.

Dylan Passo had an RBI single in the first, followed by a wild pitch that scored Garrett Luett.

In the second, Beach stole third base. On the throw from the catcher Callen Miller the ball soared into the outfield, allowing Beach to cross home plate.

Then for insurance Passo tallied his second RBI single of the night to give the Axmen the final margin of victory.

With the win, Kingsport moves into a third-place tie with Greeneville. It is the first time the Axmen have been out of sole possession of last place all season.







Appalachian League Stories from June 22, 2026

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