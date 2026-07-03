Late Rally Falls Short for Elizabethton against Greeneville

Published on July 2, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Flyboys scored all six of their runs in the second inning and held on to a 6-4 victory at Eastman Credit Union Field. Greeneville overtook Elizabethton for first place in the West Division thanks to the win.

How it Happened:

The River Riders briefly held a lead in the matchup. In the second, Mikey Vanderheyden grounded an RBI single into left to drive in Hank Gomric. The 1-0 lead for Elizabethton would not last long.

In the bottom of the inning, the Flyboys offense caught fire. With the bases loaded, Ruben Zuany knotted things up with a sacrifice fly to center. Then, with two outs, Greeneville scored five more runs. Matthew Kerrigan roped an RBI single, Carson Ray softly hit an RBI single, Olin Ward added an RBI double, and Matthew Cash added on a two-RBI single to give Greeneville a 6-1 lead after two.

No one would score again until the sixth inning. Kyle Boylston singled as the leadoff batter, advanced to second off a sacrifice bunt, got to third after a wild pitch, and scored after another wild pitch. The River Riders still trailed 6-2 through seven.

Elizabethton really had life thanks to the eighth. Noah Haught scored after a sacrifice groundout from Bo Strickland, and Austin Rose added to his team-leading RBI total with an RBI double. The deficit was down to two runs for the River Riders heading into the ninth.

It appeared that Elizabethton was bound to knot up the score. Two straight walks by Vanderheyden and Haught chased Tre Jackson off the mound, and the River Riders loaded the bases with only one out in the ninth.

Then, the worst-case scenario happened for Elizabethton. Strickland chopped a ball right to third, and Grey stepped on third for the forceout before firing a perfect throw to first to seal the 6-4 victory for Greeneville.

Game Notes:

The Flyboys outhit the River Riders 10-7.

Bradley Coulter got the win; Bennett Percival earned the save for Greeneville.

Connor Fuhrer picked up the loss; he was the only Elizabethton pitcher who gave up a run.

The Flyboys needed six pitchers to pull out the win.

Up Next:

The River Riders (12-11) will have Postgame Fireworks, which they hope to hold directly after a home victory against Greeneville (12-10). First pitch at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark is set for July 3rd at 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 2, 2026

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