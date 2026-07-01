Pitching Shines as Bats Stay Hot as Flyboys Roll

Published on July 1, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Greeneville continued its winning ways Tuesday night, cruising to a 9-1 road victory over Johnson City for its fourth consecutive win.

Ayden Bullock made his first career Appalachian League start, pitching two innings while allowing one run and striking out two. Despite working through multiple bases-loaded jams, Bullock escaped each threat and prevented the game from getting out of hand.

Johnson City's lone run came in the bottom of the first inning when second baseman Kenyon Hughes Jr. scored on Eli Thurmond's sacrifice fly to right fielder Evan Williams, giving the Doughboys a 1-0 lead.

Greeneville answered immediately in the top of the second. Johnson City starter Lincoln Causero issued walks to Williams and left fielder Nolan Behm before first baseman Ruben Zuany, catcher Nelson Grajales-Vasquez and shortstop Gabe Gray strung together three consecutive RBI singles to put the Flyboys ahead 3-1.

After center fielder Bryan Williams Jr. flew out to right, Grajales-Vasquez advanced to third. Third baseman Levi Pinder followed with a sacrifice fly to score Grajales-Vasquez, capping a four-run inning and extending Greeneville's lead to 4-1.

Doughboys reliever Hiram Lewis entered the game with a 12.00 ERA and settled things down, allowing just one hit over 4 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out one to lower his ERA to 9.00.

Hudson Johnson relieved Bullock and tossed three scoreless innings for Greeneville. He allowed no hits, walked two and struck out two, lowering his ERA from 6.00 to 4.00.

Ricky O'Dette replaced Lewis and worked a clean inning after striking out Gabe Gray before Bryan Williams Jr. grounded into a double play.

Greeneville broke the game open in the eighth. Matt Cash doubled to begin the inning, and former Appalachian League Player of the Week Owen Ten Oever blasted a two-run home run into the Johnson City night to make it 6-1.

Williams later doubled, Behm singled and Zuany lined an RBI single to right, scoring Williams to extend the lead to 7-1. Grajales-Vasquez followed with an RBI single to center, bringing home Behm for an 8-1 advantage.

In the ninth, Pinder drew a walk before Ten Oever lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Greeneville's final run.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Greeneville's pitching staff shut out Johnson City the rest of the way. The Doughboys finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners.

The Flyboys also recorded 12 strikeouts as they improved to 10-9, while Johnson City fell to 10-10.

Up next:

Greeneville returns to Johnson City on Wednesday, July 1, for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. EDT. The first game will resume the suspended contest from June 18, followed by the regularly scheduled matchup. The Flyboys will then play a home-and-home, four-game series against Elizabethton from July 2-5.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. Follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates and weather information.







Appalachian League Stories from July 1, 2026

Pitching Shines as Bats Stay Hot as Flyboys Roll - Greeneville Flyboys

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