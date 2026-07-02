Axmen Rebound with Elite Pitching against River Riders

Published on July 1, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Kingsport held Elizabethton to only one hit and defeated the River Riders 7-1 at Ballad Health Field. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Elizabethton.

How it Happened:

No runs were scored until the third inning. Trey Jozwakowski drove a 425-foot-solo-home-run to center with one out in the inning. The Axmen proceeded to strand the bases loaded, but still took and held a 1-0 lead through four innings.

The River Riders had some hope in the fifth inning. A sacrifice fly RBI from Cole Pladson drove in Hank Gomric from third to tie things up at one. It was the only time Elizabethton scored.

Kingsport responded by sealing the game when they came to the plate in the fifth. Dylan Passo smashed an RBI double, Myles Davis scored off a wild pitch, Brock Silvers skied a sacrifice fly to right, and BJ Gibson joined the run party after an RBI single on the first pitch of his at-bat. The Axmen took control, 5-1, after five.

Kingsport scored two more runs. Joswakowski crushed another solo homer in the sixth, this time going 421 feet to left center. If that wasn't enough for Joswakowski, his patience at the plate drew an RBI walk in the seventh. The 7-1 score was the final.

The Axmen used three pitchers, who combined for a 17-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, to keep Elizabethton from putting any pressure on Kingsport the rest of the way.

Game Notes:

Gomric was the only batter to get a hit for the River Riders.

All three Axmen pitchers kept a 0.00 season ERA; Gomric's run was unearned.

Joswakowski entered today with two homers; he had two in this game alone.

Kingsport has won three of five games against Elizabethton this season.

Up Next:

The River Riders will play their first of four straight games against Greeneville; the first game will be at Eastman Credit Union Field. First pitch is set for Thursday, July 2nd at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 1, 2026

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