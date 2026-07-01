Appalachian League Renews Partnership with STADIONIC, Netting Professionals for 2026 Season

Published on July 1, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced the renewal of its partnership with STADIONIC, Netting Professionals for the 2026 season to be the league's official netting and facility solutions partner.

"The Appalachian League is committed to providing a first-class experience for our players, fans and communities, and partnerships like this help us continue raising that standard," said Brian Graham, Executive Director of the Appalachian League. "Working with Stadionic and Netting Professionals strengthens the safety and quality of our ballparks while reinforcing our commitment to creating an exceptional environment for player development throughout the league."







Appalachian League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.