Axmen Use the Best of Both Worlds to Earn Split with Elizabethton

Published on July 1, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Kingsport only allowed one hit en route to dominating Elizabethton 7-1 to split the two-game set. The Axmen not only almost tossed a no-hitter, but the bats were hot throughout the contest.

With one of the best offenses, the River Riders are no easy foe to beat. However, Michael Savarese, Colin Sullivan, and Chase Kriebel cleaned their way through Elizabethton, ending the contest with a combined 17 strikeouts.

Savarese started the contest by tossing five innings, only allowing one unearned run as he picked up the win.

In his second appearance of the season, Sullivan completed two scoreless innings, striking out all but one batter. Then Kriebel finished the contest with two scoreless innings, adding four strikeouts to the mix.

The dominant pitching performance inspired the Kingsport bats, as the Axmen played a complete game offensively.

Trey Jozwiakowski added two runs with two solo home runs, his third and fourth long balls this summer. Jozwiakowski gathered his third RBI in the seventh when he drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Jozwiakowski's first home run broke a tie, giving Kingsport a 1-0 lead. It wasn't until the fifth that the Axmen got some separation.

Kingsport scored four runs in the inning, starting with an RBI double from Dylan Passo and ending with an RBI single from BJ Gibson.

Kingsport scored two runs the rest of the way, leading to the 7-1 victory.

The Axmen shift into a four-game series with Johnson City starting on the road on Thursday night.







Appalachian League Stories from July 1, 2026

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