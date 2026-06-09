Danville Rides Dominant Pitching to 9-2 Win over Greeneville

Published on June 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - Danville opened its two-game homestand with a dominant performance on the mound, shutting down Greeneville en route to a 9-2 victory in Game 1 on Monday night.

Backed by lights-out pitching and timely offense, the Otterbots controlled the game from start to finish and handed the Flyboys a tough loss to open the series.

James Wilson made his second appearance of the season for Greeneville, pitching three innings while allowing three runs. Wilson also struck out two and walked one.

Danville got on the board first after a pair of passed balls allowed first baseman Davis Perkins to score. Moments later, shortstop Brody Jindra added to the pressure as the Otterbots grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Greeneville answered in the top of the third with consecutive stand-up doubles from first baseman Ruben Zuany and right fielder Matthew Kerrigan to tie the game at 1-1. Shortly after, left fielder Nolan Behm singled to the outfield, allowing Kerrigan to score and giving the Flyboys a 2-1 advantage.

Danville responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs, left fielder Kyle Krupp singled, but an outfield error allowed two runners to score as the Otterbots reclaimed the lead at 3-2.

Greeneville turned to Bennett Percival in relief of Wilson, and after recording an early flyout, Danville capitalized on extra opportunities to break the game open.

Second baseman Lucas Delacruz reached on a fielding error, stole second and eventually scored on center fielder Leo Humbert's RBI double. After a hit batter loaded the bases, designated hitter Wyatt Shaw lined an RBI single to center to plate another run before catcher Austin Hawke worked a bases-loaded walk. Danville added another on Krupp's sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-2.

Percival was charged with four runs in one inning of work, though only two were earned, as defensive miscues extended the frame.

Trey Tarkington took over in the fifth and provided Greeneville with 2 1/3 innings of relief. Although only one earned run was charged to his line, an inherited runner also came around to score. Tarkington finished with one strikeout.

Tre Jackson entered later and worked the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out four batters. Despite the swing-and-miss stuff, Jackson allowed two runs as Danville stretched its lead to the eventual 9-2 final.

Even with Greeneville's offensive struggles, Appalachian League Player of the Week Owen ten Oever remained red-hot at the plate. Ten Oever finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, raising his OPS to 1.738 while maintaining a .500 batting average on the season.

Up Next

Greeneville will wrap up its five-game road trip Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. EDT matchup against Danville before returning home for an off day Wednesday.

The Flyboys then open the home portion of their schedule on Thursday, June 11, welcoming the Pulaski River Turtles to Eastman Credit Union Field. The matchup begins a quick three-game stretch between the clubs, with Greeneville hosting once before traveling to Pulaski for a two-game road series.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. For weather updates, follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X.







Appalachian League Stories from June 9, 2026

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