Doughboys Mercy Rule River Riders in Seven, Showcase Dangerous Offense

Published on June 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys beat the Elizabethton River Riders in just seven innings after capitalizing on major scoring opportunities throughout, winning, 12-0.

After three scoreless innings from Colin Carney, including a bases-loaded jam with no runs in the first, the Doughboys' offense came alive in the fourth. After Dallas Brooks reached on a wild pitch, strikeout and a Brennon Seigler walk, Nate Eisfelder loaded the bases with a single to left field.

Johnson City took advantage of this opportunity when Eli Thurmond blasted a two-RBI double to left field, scoring two runs and taking an early 2-0 lead. The Doughboys' bats stayed hot in the fifth, scoring two more on a double from Gunner Skelton, an RBI single from Zach Porter and a Gabe Tanous sac fly.

Julien Hachem relieved Carney for three innings and only let up one baserunner with a hit. The senior from Erskine College struck out five and carved the zone, keeping Elizabethton guessing at the plate.

The Doughboys extended the impressive lead and eclipsed the mercy rule with an eight-run seventh inning. The party started with Gunner Skelton doubling on a ground ball down the left field line, and then Brennon Seigler scored him with the first hit of his season.

Gabe Tanous came up to bat with Seigler on, after making incredible plays at third base, and blasted a homer 351 feet to right field to extend the lead even further. Then a pair of doubles from Eli Thurmond, his second and third RBI of the night, and Jack Jones scored two more to make it 9-0.

Then, Skelton walked up to the plate already with two extra-base hits on the night, looking to make it a mercy rule lead. He crushed a home run to left field, 102 miles per hour off the bat and 401 feet in his second summer game, to make it 12-0.

Tristan Bristow shut the door in the bottom of the ninth with the mercy rule in play. After some trouble with runners on first and second, he struck out the last batter of the game to put the win in the record book.

Notables

Gunner Skelton went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBI.

Eli Thurmond went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Gabe Tanous launched his first home run of the season with three RBI and made two incredible plays at the hot corner.

The Doughboys' pitching staff went scoreless, only giving up six hits and one walk with nine total strikeouts.

After an offensive struggle during the first game of the series, Johnson City hit 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

After an off day on Wednesday, the Doughboys return home Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12, with both games at 7:00 p.m. EST. They will take on the Kingsport Axmen for a two-game series.

Tickets are available at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets/single-game. We hope to see you at TVA Credit Union Ballpark!







Appalachian League Stories from June 9, 2026

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