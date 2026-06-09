Bluefield Offense Explodes, Handing Kingsport Their Fourth Straight Loss

Published on June 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Bluefield Ridge Runners tallied 19 hits en route to their series-opening 13-4 win over the Kingsport Axmen on Monday night.

Only one Ridge Runner went hitless on the night, while Travis Peitz, Allan Gil-Fernandez and Nate Hawton-Henley each had three hits. This impressive display was headlined by designated hitter Cameron Dube's four-hit, four-RBI night.

In the first inning, the Ridge Runners leapt out in front by five runs, which were then complemented by a three-run second.

Enzo Infelise started his Bluefield career with two RBI doubles in each frame.

In the third, a Peitz solo shot made the score 9-0. In the fifth, Gil-Ferandez doubled, scoring his second and third RBI.

The Axmen did not quit in the sixth, when Kingsport started mounting a comeback with a two-RBI double from Cash Williams. A Jacob Parr groundout scored another, with Williams crossing the plate on a wild pitch.

Bluefield still led, 11-4, when they tasked Trae Burton with closing out the Axmen. He did exactly that, tossing three scoreless innings to finish Kingsport off and hand them their fourth straight defeat.

Wyatt Garrett earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings, while Burton was rewarded with a save from his excellent outing.

The conclusion of the two-game series is Tuesday night at 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 9, 2026

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