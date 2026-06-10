Bluefield Survives Late Kingsport Threat, Axmen Remain Winless

Published on June 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Axmen loaded the bases in the ninth but failed to score the tying run, falling to Bluefield, 5-3, on Tuesday night. The Axmen are off to the worst start in the league since 2022.

Entering the ninth, the Axmen trailed, 5-2, in need of a late rally. BJ Gibson drew a walk to start the frame, and two groundouts later he was standing at third base.

With two outs, Bluefield pitcher Talmadge Davis walked Garrett Luett after having him in a 1-2 count, and then hit Carter Geffre, loading the bases.

The Axmen had the tying run on first for Notre Dame's Dylan Passo. A wild pitch from Davis got to the backstop, allowing Gibson and his blazing speed to score.

Passo now had the tying run in scoring position, and with pinch-runner Seth Farni's speed, a base hit would have likely scored him.

After Davis' wild pitch, the next offer was taken into left field, where Davian Carrera was able to make the catch, ending the game.

The Axmen finished 0-for-16 as a team with runners in scoring position, something that has become far too common.

At one point Kingsport led, 2-0, but a three-run fifth inning put the Ridge Runners in front when a solo home run from Allan Gil-Fernandez broke a tied contest.

Excellent relief pitching from Bluefield held the Axmen scoreless for five innings, which earned Wofford's PJ Fitzpatrick the win.

Kingsport travels to Johnson City on Thursday for a two-game set, still searching for their elusive first win.







Appalachian League Stories from June 9, 2026

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