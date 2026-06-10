Bats Go Quiet as Flyboys Fall in Series Finale

Published on June 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - Danville completed the home sweep of the Greeneville Flyboys with a dominant 6-0 shutout victory as the Otterbots controlled the series from start to finish.

Strong pitching from both sides kept offense limited early, but Greeneville's continued struggles with leaving runners on base proved costly once again.

Otterbots starter Taylor Waldron tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three.

Aidan VanDeHatert got the start for the Flyboys and ran into trouble early, allowing four runs on four hits in the first inning. Despite the rough opening frame, there were positives in his second appearance of the season for Greeneville. VanDeHatert settled in afterward, striking out four and not allowing another run over the remainder of his outing.

Cole Miller relieved Waldron and delivered two scoreless innings with one strikeout. Will Jaisle followed with two scoreless innings of his own and struck out two, keeping his earned run average at 0.00 to begin the season.

Jaden Hill entered for Greeneville in the bottom of the seventh and pitched two innings, allowing just one hit while recording one strikeout, lowering his ERA to 10.13.

The Flyboys had one of their best scoring opportunities in the top of the seventh when they put runners on second and third with one out, but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat and continued Greeneville's trend of stranded runners.

Danville added insurance late when Blane Metz came on in relief and allowed two hits that resulted in two runs, extending the Otterbots' lead to 6-0.

The game remained quiet the rest of the way. Will Yeary pitched the final inning for Greeneville and lowered his ERA to 3.00, but the Flyboys could not generate enough offense and dropped their second straight game to Danville.

Up Next

The Flyboys return home for their home opener June 11 against the Pulaski River Turtles for a two-game homestand before heading back on the road to continue the series in Virginia.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. For weather updates and team information, follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X.







Appalachian League Stories from June 9, 2026

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