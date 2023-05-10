Dingler's Clutch 8th Inning Single Gives Erie 1-0 Win

Dillon Dingler's clutch, two-out, RBI single in the eighth inning was all Erie needed in a 1-0 win over Richmond.

Ty Madden started for the SeaWolves and turned in one of his best starts of the season. Madden threw five scoreless, allowing just two singles, no walks, and striking out six. He retired the first nine hitters in order to begin the game. He was also helped out by two outstanding diving catches at shortstop by Gage Workman, one in each of the first two innings.

Richmond starter Mason Black matched Madden with zeros over his four innings of work. He allowed just a hit and a walk, both in the second inning.

Andrew Magno relieved Madden in his season debut for Erie. The left-hander threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, a walk, and striking out two.

Angel De Jesus (1-1) got the win in relief, tossing the final two innings. He threw a perfect ninth inning after Erie took the lead. Randy Rodriguez (2-1) got the loss. He walked the first three batters in the eighth inning. This was Erie's second shutout win of the season and first since Opening Night, April 6th, in Akron.

Sawyer Gipson-Long gets the ball for Erie on Thursday as the SeaWolves look to win three straight for the first time in 2023. He's opposed by Kai-Wei Teng.

