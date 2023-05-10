Burns, Bats, Bullpen Lead Ducks Past Curve, 7-2

May 10, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right-hander Tanner Burns pitched five innings for his first win of the season, designated hitter Bryan Lavastida had three hits and two go-ahead RBIs, while third baseman Gabriel Rodríguez homered and drove in four runs in a 7-2 win over the Altoona Curve in the second game of a six-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Wednesday.

Turning Point

In a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning, shortstop José Tena hit a leadoff double to left field against left-hander Nick Dombkowski. Lavastida singled to right field, scoring Tena. First baseman Marcos González walked, and right fielder Korey Holland singled to left field to load the bases. Rodríguez then hit a two-run single to right-center field, and catcher Michael Berglund added an RBI single to left field for a four-run inning and a 5-1 lead.

Mound Presence

Burns allowed only two hits to the Curve - both solo home runs by first baseman Mason Martin in the first inning and designated hitter Matt Gorski in the fourth inning. He faced the minimum over his other three innings, with two walks erased by runners caught stealing. He walked three batters and struck out five before yielding to right-hander Zach Hart in the sixth inning. Altoona loaded the bases against Hart in the inning, but he struck out center fielder Matt Fraizer to end the inning. In the seventh, Hart worked around two baserunners, finishing two scoreless innings. Right-hander Mason Hickman pitched the final two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron took a first-inning lead, when second baseman Angel Martínez doubled to right field, went to third base on obstruction in a rundown, and scored on Lavastida's RBI single to left field against right-hander Jared Jones. Rodríguez hit a two-run home run to left field in the sixth inning off left-hander Braeden Ogle to extend the lead to 7-2.

Notebook

Akron tied a season high with 13 hits, and eight different RubberDucks had a hit for a second straight game...Lavastida is 5-for-10 with five RBIs in the first two games of the series, while Rodríguez is 4-for-8 with five RBIs...Holland is 8-for-14 in a four-game hitting streak to begin his Double-A career...Burns has earned three of his four career Double-A wins against Altoona (2-1 in 2022)...Game Time: 2:55...Attendance: 6,897.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Altoona at 6 p.m. Thursday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 3.77 ERA) is scheduled to face Curve right-hander Sean Sullivan (0-0, 1.72 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.