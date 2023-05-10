Late Chances Fall Short as Bowie Drops Second Game in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA - For the second-consecutive night, the Bowie Baysox found themselves leading in the hit column, but on the wrong end of the final score, as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 on Wednesday. Bowie stranded eight more runners on base over the course of the night.

It was another strong opening for Justin Armbruester, as the right-hander strung together five innings. While he did allow a solo home run to Blake Rutherford in the first inning, Armbruester set a season high with seven strikeouts without allowing any more damage. Mychal Givens took the sixth inning for Bowie to continue his Major League rehab assignment, but he started his outing with a walk and a single, eventually surrendering two runs. Tyler Burch and Wandisson Charles each worked scoreless in relief following Givens (L, 0-1).

Matching the first inning in the first game of the series, Bowie put a runner into scoring position in the top of the first inning, but failed to drive him in. They tied the game in the second inning when Jacob Teter bounced a double to the right field corner to score Billy Cook. That would be the only run Bowie could scratch across Harrisburg's Mitchell Parker, as the southpaw turned in a quality start with six innings. A leadoff double from cook in the seventh inning turned into a run when Erison Placencia singled for his first Double-A hit in his debut.

Following Parker (W, 2-2), Harrisburg used a trio of relievers to keep Bowie at bay, while Orlando Ribalta logged his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Their fifth one-run loss of the season, Bowie falls to 8-19 on the season. After dropping the first two games in the six-game set, Bowie will look to bounce back on Thursday, as Cade Povich starts for the Baysox with an 11:00 a.m. first pitch at FNB Field.

