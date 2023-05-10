Yard Goats Announce 2023 Scholarship Programs

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2023 Scholarship Programs for high school seniors currently living or going to school in Hartford. The Hartford Yard Goats Foundation will present four different scholarships, and applications are now being accepted from now until June 19, 2023. Hartford high school seniors may apply for the scholarships on the Yard Goats website, www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

The Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Scholar Award will be given to a high school senior currently living or going to school in Hartford. The student must hold a cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and be accepted to and attending an accredited four-year college. The HYG Foundation Scholar Award is automatic admission into the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Scholars Programs.

The Hartford Yard Goats HBCU Scholarship Award will be given to a high school senior who has been accepted to and attending an accredited four-year historically black college or university.

The Johnny & Friends Scholar Award will be given to a Bulkeley High School senior who has been accepted to and attending an accredited four-year college. One letter of recommendation is required and must identify the applicant's commitment to academics, sportsmanship, and community. The award is in honor of Johnny "School Boy" Taylor.

The Hartford Yard Goats Educational Aid Award will be given to a high school senior that is committed to post-secondary education including but not limited to a two-year community college and trade school

"We look forward to reviewing the applications of so many talented seniors," Executive Director of Community Partnerships with the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Aisha Petteway said. "We want to support young people in our community who are making positive decisions to further their education, and not only with financial assistance, but as partners in their journey. Our hope is that they will be empowered to return and be leaders in our community."

