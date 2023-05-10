Tyler Phillips Shines as Reading Evens Series

(Reading, PA) - A strong performance from Tyler Phillips helped the Reading Fightin Phils storm past New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Phillips threw six innings, striking out six Fishers Cats and only allowed five hits. Phillips was perfect through five innings, only to be broken up by a Miguel Hiraldo double in the sixth.

The Fightin Phils were able to get out to an early lead in the first inning. Carlos De La Cruz and Johan Rojas got the party started with two singles off New Hampshire pitcher Jimmy Robbins. After a walk from Drew Ellis, Robbins walked Matthew Kroon to allow the first run of the game. A throwing error from Trevor Schwecke on a Max McDowell ground ball allowed the second run of the game. Robbins walked his fourth batter of the inning, Nick Podkul, to score Matthew Kroon, giving Reading the 3-0 lead.

The Fightins were able to tack on another run in the second. Back-to-back doubles from Madison Stokes and Ellis put the Fightins up 4-0.

Robbins walked six R-Phils batters in three innings of work. Robbins threw 77 pitches and 44 for strikes.

The Fightins kept the bats hot in the fifth. Following two more singles from Garrett Whitley and De La Cruz, Rojas doubled to score Whitley. A wild pitch from New Hampshire pitcher Andrew Bash allowed De La Cruz to score, giving Reading the 5-0 lead.

The perfect game was finally broken to start the sixth inning. Phillips gave up a double to Hiraldo, and then a homerun to Orelvis Martinez, making it 5-2 Reading. Phillips would still finish the inning, striking out Damiano Palmegiani.

A solo shot from Will Robertson started the Fisher Cats off in the seventh, making it 6-3 Reading. Phillips was eventually taken out following a single and a walk. Taylor Lehman came in for relief and was able to get Reading back on track. Lehman forced Hiraldo into a double play and struck out PK Morris to end the inning.

Things tightened up in the top of the ninth. Brett Schulze came in for relief of Tyler McKay, after he was able to put New Hampshire down 1-2-3 in the eighth. The Fisher Cats made a comeback after a double from Dylan Rock, and a monster home run from Phil Clarke to make it 6-5 Reading. After a mound visit, Schulze struck out Hiraldo to end the game and secure the victory and his second save.

The win to Reading's Tyler Phillips, who was excellent in his six innings of work. The win improved Phillips to 1-2 on the season. Suffering the loss was Jimmy Robbins to drop to 1-4.

With the win, Reading improves to 11-17, while New Hampshire drops to 14-14. The two teams are back in action Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. Reading's starter is still to be announced, while Adam Kloffenstein gets the ball for New Hampshire.

