Four-Run Comeback Comes Up Short in Extras in Portland
May 10, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots lost by a score of 6-5 to the Portland Sea Dogs in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.
Now with a record of 18-10, the Patriots drop to 1.5 games back of the Sea Dogs for first place in the Eastern League. For a second consecutive night, the Patriots stole six bases.
RHP Richard Fitts (2.0 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 1 K) started for Somerset and did not factor into a decision.
2B Max Burt (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR) accomplished his second three-hit game of the season, while swatting his fifth home run of the season in the seventh inning.
3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, 2 RBI, R, HR, 2 K) opened the Patriots' scoring with his fifth home run of the season and his second in the last three games.
CF Jasson Dominguez (2-for-4, RBI, BB) extended his season-long hit streak to five games with his second consecutive multi-hit game. Along his five-game hit streak, Dominguez is now 9-for-24 with 8 RBI, 5 R, 4 BB and 2 HR.
