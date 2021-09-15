Dingler and Ward Each Homer as Erie Snaps Skid

The Erie SeaWolves snapped their three game losing skid on Wednesday night at UPMC Park, taking down the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-3. Garrett Hill tossed five innings with eight strikeouts to lead the pitching staff. Drew Ward homered for the second consecutive game, and Dillon Dingler collected his fourth home run of the year in the eighth inning. Dane Myers went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI, extending his hit streak to 13 consecutive games, the longest this season from a SeaWolves batter.

Erie was grateful to see a strong outing from Garrett Hill to close his season. The Erie right-hander started the night with four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, but allowed a run in the fifth. After his first walk of the game started the fifth, Hill allowed a single to Bryan Torres, and a two-run single by Diego Rincones that tied the game. Hill (W, 3-1) would still earn the win thanks to Erie's two runs in the following inning.

Making his Double-A debut, Zack Hess tossed two scoreless frames for Erie, allowing only one hit and notching a strikeout. In the eighth inning, Gerson Moreno did not work as smoothly as Hess, however, allowing a run on two hit batters, a balk, and a sacrifice fly. Cale Coshow took the remainder of the eighth inning, and stranded the tying run at third base with a strikeout.

Coshow earned his seventh save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Matt Frisbee (L, 5-4) got the start for Richmond, and allowed the first run of the game on a Drew Ward solo home run in the second inning. Erie pushed ahead by two runs in the fourth inning when Dane Myers doubled to left field, scoring Kerry Carpenter from first base.

After Richmond had tied the game, Erie took advantage of an error to score two more runs in their half of the fifth. Daniel Cabrera reach on a two-out error by the second baseman, and a single by Dillon Dingler put the two runners in scoring position. Kerry Carpenter drove in the pair with a two-RBI double to right-center field.

Dillon Dingler reset the Erie lead to two runs in the eighth inning when he shot a solo home run to left field off of Luis Amaya. It was Dingler's first home run since July. Raffi Vizcaino took the end of the game for Richmond, logging two outs to finish the eighth inning.

