SeaWolves Silence Squirrels' Comeback in 5-3 Defeat

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels squandered several late chances and fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 5-3, on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves (61-54) pitching staff struck out 11 Flying Squirrels (56-53) and held them to a 1-for-7 line with runners in scoring position.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Luis Alexander Basabe led off with a walk and Bryan Torres singled to put runners at first and second. Simon Whiteman advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Diego Rincones followed with a two-run single to the game, 2-2.

Rincones extended his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games, the longest for a Flying Squirrel this season.

With two on and two outs, the SeaWolves claimed a 4-2 lead off a two-RBI double from Kerry Carpenter in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Heath Quinn put Richmond within a run when he skied a sacrifice fly that allowed Sandro Fabian to score from third base and made it 4-3 in the eighth inning.

Dillon Dingler hit a solo home run off Richmond reliever Luis Amaya in the bottom of the eighth to push Erie's lead to 5-3.

Erie reliever Cale Coshow (Save, 7) struck out three of the five batters he faced to end the game.

The SeaWolves opened the scoring in the second inning when Drew Ward hit a solo home run to put Erie ahead, 1-0.

Dane Myers extended the Erie advantage to 2-0 with an RBI double that scored Kerry Carpenter from second in the fourth.

Matt Frisbee (Loss, 5-4) worked 5.2 innings in his start for the Flying Squirrels, allowing four runs (two earned) off five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Erie starter Garrett Hill (Win, 3-1) allowed two runs off five hits along with eight strikeouts through 5.0 innings. Hill started the night striking out five of the first seven batters he faced.

The road trip continues Thursday in Erie with a 6:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Right-handed pitcher Aaron Blair (0-2, 4.60) will make the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Beau Brieske (2-1, 3.08) for the SeaWolves.

The team opens next season on April 8, 2022 at Bowie and will host their home opener on April 12, 2022 at The Diamond against Altoona.

