Wednesday Night's Fisher Cats and Senators Game Will Not be Completed Due to Rain
September 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, N.H. - Wednesday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) will not be completed due to rain.
The teams will play a single seven-inning game on Thursday starting at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium, and continue the series with nine-inning games Friday through Sunday.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can redeem them at the Fisher Cats Ticket Office for any remaining regular season game in 2021.
For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.
