Dicochea, Two-Out Hitting Carry Ports to First Win of 2023

April 12, 2023 - California League (CalL)







Fresno, CA - Jose Dicochea allowed just two hits over four shutout innings and the Ports scored all five of their runs with two outs as Stockton defeated the Grizzlies 5-4 at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno on Tuesday night.

While Dicochea held the Grizzly bats down over his four shutout frames, the Ports (1-3) broke through against Fresno starter Caleb Franzen in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs and nobody on, Clark Elliott was hit by a pitch and moved to second when Nelson Beltran drew a walk. Jose Mujica then singled to right to score Elliott and allowed Beltran to score on the same play when he drew a throw taking second base on the throw home from right field. Robert Mujica came in to score when Robert Puason lined the first pitch he saw from Franzen down the right field line to give the Ports a 3-0 lead.

Stockton added two more in the top of the fifth. With runners on second and third and two outs, Elliott roped a two-run triple to right field to extend the Ports' lead to 5-0.

The Grizzlies (2-2), however, would not go quietly, scoring four runs from the sixth inning on against three Ports' relievers.

Fresno got one against Garrett Irvin in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Kody Huff, and two more in the eighth against Carlos Guarate to make it 5-3.

After the Ports failed to add insurance with a runner at third and nobody out in the top of the ninth, the Grizzlies made it very interesting in the bottom of the ninth. Fresno began the inning with back-to-back singles off Blaze Pontes to bring the winning run to the plate. After a pop out on a sacrifice bunt attempt, a walk and bloop single brought the Grizzlies to within one at 5-4 and loaded the bases with just one out. But Pontes induced a lineout and groundout, stranding the tying run at third base to end the ballgame.

Irvin (1-0) got the win in relief for Stockton, allowing one run on two hits over two innings. Franzen (0-1) suffered the loss allowing three runs on four hits in four innings.

The Ports will try to make it two in a row on Wednesday night in game two of their six-game series against the Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is set for 6:50 pm.

