Perez, Grizzlies Fall 5-4 to Ports in Home Opener

April 12, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - In their home opener at Chukchansi Park, the Fresno Grizzlies (2-2) stumbled to the Stockton Ports (1-3), 5-4 Tuesday night. The Ports took an early lead in the game, scoring three runs in the fourth inning and adding two more in the fifth. Clark Elliott had a key two-run triple during that span. The Grizzlies struggled offensively until netting a run in the sixth. Fresno tallied another two runs in the eighth to make the affair closer. In the ninth, the Grizzlies loaded the bases, notching one run, but ultimately fell short. Garrett Irvin (1-0) earned the win, Caleb Franzen (0-1) suffered the loss and Blaze Pontes (1) secured the save.

Andy Perez was a standout performer for the Grizzlies, going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. However, his strong performance was not enough to overcome the Ports' lead. The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in their next game on Wednesday against the Ports.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Andy Perez (3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- C Kody Huff (1-5, 2 RBI)

- LHP Felix Ramires (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Clark Elliott (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- RHP Jose Dicochea (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- C Jose Mujica (2-3, RBI, R, BB)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies are 43-12 all-time now against the Ports with a 22-2 record at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

Tonight's attendance was 8,794.

